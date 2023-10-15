Menu

Environment

Lack of fire mitigation measures may have exacerbated Halifax-area wildfire: report

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2023 4:12 pm
Firefighters and other emergency responders work at a staged command centre within the evacuated zone of the wildfire burning in Tantallon, N.S., outside of Halifax on Monday, May 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
Firefighters and other emergency responders work at a staged command centre within the evacuated zone of the wildfire burning in Tantallon, N.S., outside of Halifax on Monday, May 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
A report assessing Halifax’s response to the wildfire that destroyed 151 homes found that a lack of fire mitigation measures and dry hydrants may have exacerbated the crisis.

The report authored by Halifax Regional Municipality staff lays out weaknesses in the city’s response to the fire that started in northwestern Halifax, and it is to be presented to council Tuesday.

At a peak, more than 16,000 residents in Upper Tantallon and the surrounding areas were forced to evacuate their homes after a fire broke out on May 28.

The report says residents were affected by the scarcity of evacuation routes and that many found themselves trapped behind fire lines or caught in traffic while attempting to flee.

It says the municipality’s emergency plan has not kept pace with the region’s growth and it was last reviewed in 2018 — despite that it is supposed to be reassessed every three years.

The report also says a communications breakdown between the municipality and the province had a detrimental effect on the situation, and emergency alerts were not disseminated promptly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

