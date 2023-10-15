Menu

Traffic

Child among those injured in three-vehicle Etobicoke crash

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 15, 2023 12:07 pm
Toronto police said officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to a crash on the Gardiner Expressway on-ramp near Islington Avenue. View image in full screen
Toronto police said officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to a crash on the Gardiner Expressway on-ramp near Islington Avenue. Isaac Callan/Global News
A child was among those taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Toronto on Saturday evening, according to officials.

Toronto police said officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to a crash on the Gardiner Expressway on-ramp near Islington Avenue.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said. Officers later added a child was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police said a total of three adults and one child were taken to hospital.

Road closures were in place in the area while emergency crews assessed the injured and tried to determine the events leading up to the collision.

