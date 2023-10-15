Mississauga crash on QEW leaves 2 dead, police appeal for information

See more sharing options

Two people are dead after a crash early Sunday involving four vehicles in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police said a four-vehicle crash was reported on an eastbound portion of the Queen Elizabeth Highway just after midnight on Sunday morning.

Police reported few details of the crash, which officers said left two people dead.

The right lanes of the QEW at Mississauga Road and heading toward Toronto remained closed hours after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police.