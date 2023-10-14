Heritage birds on display at North Okanagan Fall FeatherFest Show

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Vernon Pigeon & Poultry Club members are showing off their heritage birds at the annual Fall FeatherFest Show.

“This is our premiere show of the year,” said Dudley Deleenheer Vernon Pigeon & Poultry Club member. “The show is divided up into bantam chickens which are the small ones, standard chickens, waterfowl and pigeons.”

There are plenty of unique feathered friends on display at the Interior Provincial Exhibition Grounds in Armstrong, B.C. Clubs like this help preserve rare avian bloodlines.

“These shows typically feature a lot of rare breeds, breeds that are bred elsewhere, historic breeds. Some of these breeds were bred well before the 1800s and moved to North America through trade. They have been preserved and maintained through selective breeding and processes like this, where people learn about the breeds and continue to propagate them year after year,” said Clayton Botkin, American Poultry Association licensed judge.

Many of the exhibitors have entered multiple breeds of birds into the show this year.

“I brought four different breeds this time,” said Marianna Harangozo, Pigeon Fancier. “I brought the archangel, the Lucerne Gold Collar, the Valencia Figurita and the Mindian Fantail.”

Now that the ribbons have been handed out, the Vernon Pigeon & Poultry Club members can preen and pamper their prized birds in preparation for the next competition.