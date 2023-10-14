Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Heritage birds on display at North Okanagan Fall FeatherFest Show

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 14, 2023 9:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Heritage birds on display at Fall FeatherFest Show'
Heritage birds on display at Fall FeatherFest Show
The old saying 'birds of a feather flock together' rung true at the annual fall feather fest show in Armstrong today where pigeon and poultry enthusiasts showed off their prized birds at the IPE Fairgrounds. Sydney Morton has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of the Vernon Pigeon & Poultry Club members are showing off their heritage birds at the annual Fall FeatherFest Show.

“This is our premiere show of the year,” said Dudley Deleenheer Vernon Pigeon & Poultry Club member. “The show is divided up into bantam chickens which are the small ones, standard chickens, waterfowl and pigeons.”

There are plenty of unique feathered friends on display at the Interior Provincial Exhibition Grounds in Armstrong, B.C. Clubs like this help preserve rare avian bloodlines.

“These shows typically feature a lot of rare breeds, breeds that are bred elsewhere, historic breeds. Some of these breeds were bred well before the 1800s and moved to North America through trade. They have been preserved and maintained through selective breeding and processes like this, where people learn about the breeds and continue to propagate them year after year,” said Clayton Botkin, American Poultry Association licensed judge.

Story continues below advertisement

Many of the exhibitors have entered multiple breeds of birds into the show this year.

“I brought four different breeds this time,” said Marianna Harangozo, Pigeon Fancier. “I brought the archangel, the Lucerne Gold Collar, the Valencia Figurita and the Mindian Fantail.”

Now that the ribbons have been handed out, the Vernon Pigeon & Poultry Club members can preen and pamper their prized birds in preparation for the next competition.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices