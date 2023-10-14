Menu

Canada

Man arrested for waving gun outside Winnipeg bar

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 14, 2023 1:33 pm
File image - Winnipeg police at the scene of a crime downtown in 2017. Officers said Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, they arrested a man for waving a replica handgun outside a club on Main Street.
File image - Winnipeg police at the scene of a crime downtown in 2017. Officers said Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, they arrested a man for waving a replica handgun outside a club on Main Street.
A man was taken into custody after allegedly pointing a gun in a downtown Winnipeg nightclub.

Winnipeg police say just before 1 a.m. Saturday they responded to a club in the 400 block of Main Street for reports that a man had pointed a gun at security staff.

According to a press release, officers learned the man was kicked out of the bar because of his aggressive behaviour and, once he was outside, pulled out a handgun and waved it around. No shots were fired.

A short time later, officers found the suspect near Garry Street and arrested him. Police also found and seized a replica BB gun.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with numerous weapons offences. He was held in custody.

Surveillance video shows shooting outside popular Winnipeg nightclub
