Man arrested for waving gun outside Winnipeg bar

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken into custody after allegedly pointing a gun in a downtown Winnipeg nightclub.

Winnipeg police say just before 1 a.m. Saturday they responded to a club in the 400 block of Main Street for reports that a man had pointed a gun at security staff.

According to a press release, officers learned the man was kicked out of the bar because of his aggressive behaviour and, once he was outside, pulled out a handgun and waved it around. No shots were fired.

A short time later, officers found the suspect near Garry Street and arrested him. Police also found and seized a replica BB gun.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with numerous weapons offences. He was held in custody.