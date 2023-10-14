Suspicious death in central Edmonton deemed a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The suspicious death in Edmonton on Wednesday was deemed a homicide after an autopsy was completed on Friday.

Edmonton police said officers responded on Wednesday around 10 a.m. to a weapons complaint in the area of 106th Street and 80th Avenue. A man was found with life-threatening injuries; he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Alberta’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner completed an autopsy on 32-year-old Jordan McDonald and determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.