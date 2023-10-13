Christmas romcom filmed in Maple Creek, Sask. premieres Friday

Send this page to someone via email

It’s time to roll out the red carpet in Maple Creek, Sask., as “A Cowboy Christmas” prepares for its premier Friday night.

The holiday-themed romcom was made in Saskatchewan, and filmed in the Maple Creek community in March, in large part because of the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television production grant.

Laura Ross, Saskatchewan minister for parks, culture and sport, said it’s exciting to have a project like this in the province.

“The benefits of projects like this are numerous and cast a wide net in terms of the positive economic effects in Saskatchewan,” she said in a news release.

“A Cowboy Christmas” tells the tale of “a successful marketing executive who is sent to a guest ranch to woo a new client. She braves an unplugged life, outwits the schemes of an ambitious co-worker, and wins the reluctant heart of a handsome cowboy.”

View image in full screen On set of A Cowboy Christmas. Courtesy of Creative Saskatchewan

According to a press release, over 200 locals participated in the production, decorating the main street, playing extras in their Christmas sweaters, and re-creating their seasonal market for the show.

The movie was produced by Regina-based Trilight Entertainment.

“The people of Maple Creek really came through for us on this production,” Trilight Entertainment producer Jessica Watch said. “They went above and beyond in every aspect to make this production happen and run as smoothly as it did. Every person we met wanted to help. They welcomed us with open arms, and we could not be more grateful for their help and support.”

Creative Saskatchewan invested $172,000 into the production, which is expected to generate $800,000 in economic activity for the province.

The film’s debut will also act as a fundraiser for the community. Attendees at the event Friday will be able to meet the film crew, take pictures on the red carpet, and enjoy local food.

The film is set to be released internationally this winter, and the trailer can be viewed on YouTube.