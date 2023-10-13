Hockey Canada introduces base layer requirements in minor hockey dressing rooms

Send this page to someone via email

A new dressing room policy put in place by Hockey Canada for next season is meant to make the locker room more inclusive.

The new policy requires minor hockey players to always have their base layer on in the dressing room, before or after being on the ice.

If players under 18-years-old need to change into or out of their base layer, then they must use a washroom to do so.

“Hockey Canada’s Dressing Room Policy, which will be implemented for the 2023-24 season, was designed to enhance the safety of all participants through proper supervision and minimum attire requirements,” Hockey Canada said in a statement.

“All participants have the right to utilize the dressing room or appropriate and equivalent dressing environment based on their gender identity, religious beliefs, body image concerns, and/or other reasons related to their individual needs.”

For Kelly McClintock, the general manager of Hockey Saskatchewan, he said the move should lead to more safety and inclusivity.

“You don’t want bullying, harassment, body shaming to take place,” McClintock said. “It doesn’t mean that people are watching people going into showers or anything. It’s just making sure that people have their ears open and in that that it is a safe environment for the kids.”

He said even under old policies, most kids under 11 years old, and even the older kids already follow the base wear rule.

“It’s more about having those conversations with kids to make them feel comfortable and part of the team,” McClintock said. “I think everybody who has been in a dressing room regardless of sport, there’s times at every age or maturity level, we probably felt uncomfortable.”

Hockey Canada said teams and individuals are not able to opt out of the policy. Swimwear is needed for those showering in an open setting.

“The policy does not prohibit participants from changing from their base layer, which they may do in a private space as outlined in the policy, or showering at the rink,” Hockey Canada said.

The full policy can be found on the Hockey Canada website.