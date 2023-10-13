Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Rock legend Springsteen to make up canceled Winnipeg gig next November

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 2:32 pm
Bruce Springsteen performs at MetLife Stadium on August 30, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. View image in full screen
Bruce Springsteen performs at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 30, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Manny Carabel/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Bruce Springsteen fans in Winnipeg will have to wait more than a year before they get to see The Boss live in concert.

The 74-year-old rock icon, who was set to make his first-ever Winnipeg appearance Nov. 10, postponed his entire Canadian tour on doctor’s orders after coming down with peptic ulcer disease.

Story continues below advertisement

The show that was supposed to take place at Canada Life Centre next month has been pushed back to Nov. 13, 2024.

Trending Now

Fans who already had tickets for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s 2023 show will have them honoured when Springsteen finally rolls into town next year.

Click to play video: 'Springsteen super fans thrilled by Winnipeg concert announcement'
Springsteen super fans thrilled by Winnipeg concert announcement
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices