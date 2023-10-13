Rock legend Springsteen to make up canceled Winnipeg gig next November

Send this page to someone via email

Bruce Springsteen fans in Winnipeg will have to wait more than a year before they get to see The Boss live in concert.

The 74-year-old rock icon, who was set to make his first-ever Winnipeg appearance Nov. 10, postponed his entire Canadian tour on doctor’s orders after coming down with peptic ulcer disease.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's postponed Canadian tour dates have been rescheduled and announced for 2024: Oct. 31, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell (rescheduled from Nov. 20, 2023) Nov. 3, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena (rescheduled from Nov. 14,… pic.twitter.com/IZpy48CYY7 — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 13, 2023

The show that was supposed to take place at Canada Life Centre next month has been pushed back to Nov. 13, 2024.

Fans who already had tickets for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s 2023 show will have them honoured when Springsteen finally rolls into town next year.