Winnipeg police arrest man in connection with 15 hardware store robberies

Winnipeg police arrested a 31-year-old man Thursday in connection with a spree of robberies at hardware stores over the summer.

The thefts occurred between June 20 and Sept. 13. Police allege the suspect stole products ranging from air conditioners to power tools at 15 stores and, in one incident, lunged at a loss-prevention officer with an axe before fleeing. No one was hurt.

Police estimated the value of the stolen property at over $22,000. The suspect faces 14 counts of theft under $5000, and robbery.