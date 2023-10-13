Nomination puts a Manitoba dog rescue in the running for welfare award

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Underdogs Rescue will attempt to win an award as it makes its way to the United States next month.

Following its nomination for the Landrover Defender Service Awards, the animal rescue will join other organizations at an awards ceremony on Nov. 11, in Texas. It’s one of the two rescues within the animal, wildlife, and welfare category — with $25,000 USD up for grabs, along with a Land Rover Defender 130.

In a press release on Friday, the organization said having a Land Rover vehicle in their fleet would further help volunteers take care of dogs in remote and rural locations.

As part of the release, executive director Jessica Hansen said that the nomination is like a dream.

“The impact that this vehicle would have on our team, and on the communities that we serve, would be astronomical. Think of the animals that we would be able to help even in the worst blizzard conditions,” said Hansen.

“They won’t have to wait in pain for any longer than absolutely needed. We would have more positive outcomes. Lives would literally change.”

In an interview with Global News, media relations lead Lindsay Gillander said that while it’s overwhelming to be the only Canadian organization nominated, the team remains hopeful.

She added that the news has been a huge deal to the rescue.

“Doing this work and learning the horrible conditions that some animals go through in our province, it’s just impossible to ever walk away from it. It’s really important work and it’s an honour to be able to do it right,” said Gillander.

According to her, the rescue would use the money from the award to fund its operations and would go towards the animals it cares for. Having a vehicle as well, Gillander noted, would be great in reaching more animals.

Gillander further added that the Land Rover could be used as an ambulance of sorts, getting animals the care they need after having been hit by cars or stuck in freezing conditions — especially when they can’t be reached by other vehicles.