Sports

Manitoba Moose solidify roster ahead of Friday’s home opener

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 1:12 pm
The Manitoba Moose have announced their opening night roster for the 2023-24 regular season, which kicks off Friday night at Canada Life Centre in downtown Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Jets’ farm team’s squad — comprised of 27 players and two goalies — includes Jets’ first-round draft picks Brad Lambert and Chaz Lucius, and eight others drafted in later rounds.

Ten of the players on the Moose roster have National Hockey League experience, including six who have played for the parent Jets — Kyle Capobianco, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Jeff Malott, Kristian Reichel, C.J. Suess, and Dominic Toninato.

A number of Moose players have Manitoba roots. Defenceman Dean Stewart hails from Portage la Prairie, while Dawson Barteaux is from Foxwarren and Ashton Sautner from Flin Flon.

Last year, the Moose finished third in the American Hockey League’s Central Division, ultimately losing to the Milwaukee Admirals in five games in their first-round playoff series.

Puck drop for Friday’s home opener against the Calgary Wranglers is 7 p.m.

Tracking the Moose: Bright future for young forwards

 

 

The Moose open their 2023-24 schedule tonight at Canada Life Centre against the Calgary Wranglers in the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life. Tickets for te 7 p.m. contest are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

 

