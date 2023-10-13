Menu

World

Reuters journalist killed, 2 others injured in southern Lebanon

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 12:42 pm
Israel Palestinians Lebanon View image in full screen
Smoke rises in the sky following explosions at the border between Israel and Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Petros Giannakouris/APt
One Reuters journalist has been killed and two others injured in southern Lebanon, the news wire service says.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed. Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live signal,” a Reuters spokesperson said on Friday.

“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.”

Two other Reuters journalists, Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, were also injured and are seeking medical care, the wire agency said, adding: “Our thoughts are with their families at this terrible time.”

A Reuters live video stream of the Lebanon-Israel border area earlier in the day showed footage of an explosion, shaking and thick smoke before cutting to black shortly before the statement was issued.

People could be heard off camera screaming and cursing, with one person saying they couldn’t feel their legs.

More to come.

