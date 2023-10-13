Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Oct. 13

Send this page to someone via email

Broadway Theatre marks anniversary, viewing the partial solar eclipse, SaskEnergy’s Share the Warmth Campaign, and Saskatoon Hospital Home Lottery early bird deadline.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Oct. 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Broadway Theatre celebrates 30 years of community ownership

It’s a celebration 30 years in the making — Broadway Theatre is marking its anniversary as a community-owned theatre.

A number of events are taking place during October to mark the event, including musical performances and film showings.

Aryn Otterbein highlights some of those events and a new membership program in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

How to view the partial solar eclipse in Saskatoon

A partial eclipse of the sun is set to cross the sky this weekend and Saskatoon should have a pretty good view — as long as the sky stays clear.

However, there are safeguards to take when viewing a solar eclipse.

Chris Carr speaks with Living Sky Guy Tim Yaworski for those safety tips and the best viewing time.

SaskEnergy’s Share the Warmth Campaign helps those in need

There are those who are doing what they can to make sure everyone stays warm this winter.

SaskEnergy’s Share the Warmth Campaign is one way people are doing that.

Allix Schweitzer explains what the campaign is, the impact it has on those in need, and how organizations can apply for a grant.

Early bird deadline in Saskatoon Hospital Home Lottery

It’s the early bird deadline in the 2023 Saskatoon Hospital Home Lottery, with a chance to win a Candle Lake cottage.

Steve Shannon explains how proceeds from the lottery help programs at three Saskatoon hospitals.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Oct. 13

Beautiful fall weekend — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Friday, Oct. 13, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.