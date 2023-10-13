Menu

Crime

Police watchdog investigates report of broken bones during arrest of Winnipeg youth

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 11:48 am
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into an injury during the arrest of a youth Thursday morning. View image in full screen
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into an injury during the arrest of a youth Thursday morning. Getty Images
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an incident from early Thursday morning that left a youth suspect with broken bones after a police chase.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said officers were in the Magnus Avenue area just before 1 a.m., when they spotted two youths believed to be armed. The suspects took off on foot. Police caught up with them and tried to take them into custody, but one of the suspects tried to run a second time.

It was when he was stopped by police, the IIU said, that he was injured.

Because a broken bone is considered a serious injury, the unit is mandated to investigate. Anyone with information or video footage pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

