Canada

Calgary police release photo of car suspected in hit and run that hospitalized senior

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 7:30 pm
A man (L) police believe was in the area of a Tuesday hit and run they want to speak with. Police are still looking for the car (R) they suspect was involved in the collision. View image in full screen
A man (L) police believe was in the area of a Tuesday hit and run they want to speak with. Police are still looking for the car (R) they suspect was involved in the collision with a senior. Handout / Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are looking for a man who they believe has information about a hit-and-run at a city grocery store earlier this week that sent a 77-year-old woman to hospital.

Police have released images of the vehicle they believe fled the scene after the collision.

On Tuesday at around 1:35 p.m., Calgary police said the septuagenarian was hit in a Sobeys parking lot in the community of Cranston.

Police believe the woman was pushing a shopping cart across the parking lot when the vehicle, a dark-blue, two-door, 2005-2010 Chevrolet Cobalt with black rims, reversed out of a west-facing parking stall and hit the woman, knocking her over and causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries before driving away.

Police said the woman was transported to hospital in stable condition but her health has subsequently worsened.

Police are looking to speak with a man who was in the area and is believed to have information that could help the investigation.

Police describe the man as having a medium build and light brown facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with white Toronto Blue Jays logo, sunglasses, a black jacket, a dark-coloured shirt with a white design on the front, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident, the identity of the man, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

