Danielle Smith’s visit to House of Commons environment committee cancelled

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s scheduled appearance before a House of Commons environment committee next week has been cancelled.

Smith had said she would speak before the environment and sustainable development committee on Tuesday.

But Smith’s office says the committee won’t be able to meet that day because some of its members can’t attend.

Her spokesman says the premier would be happy to rebook her appearance for a later date.

The committee had originally invited Alberta’s energy and affordability ministers to speak.

But Smith said the matters were important enough for her to address the committee in person.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.