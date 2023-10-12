29-year-old motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after Toronto crash

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 29-year-old motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a crash in Toronto late Wednesday.

Toronto police said it happened at the intersection of Dartnell Avenue and Davenport Road, which is just east of Bathurst Street.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 10:07 p.m.

“A Mazda was travelling westbound on Davenport Road when a motorcycle went into the eastbound lane also travelling westbound next to the Mazda,” police said.

The Mazda then turned south onto Dartnell Avenue and the collision occurred, police said.

A 29-year-old man who was on the motorcycle was taken to hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate and asked that anyone with information or video footage of the area or incident come forward.