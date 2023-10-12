Menu

Traffic

Man in his 80s sent to hospital after crash on Highway 6 in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 5:25 pm
OPP and fire crews at the scene of a crash on Highway 6 in Hamilton, Ont. Oct. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
OPP and fire crews at the scene of a crash on Highway 6 in Hamilton, Ont. Oct. 12, 2023. @opp_hsd / X
An 80-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Hamilton, Ont. early Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the collision shut down part the highway in Watertown between Parkside Drive and Fifth Concession around 1 p.m., when a vehicle heading south crossed over into the northbound lane, striking two other vehicles.

“The most seriously injured person is the driver of that southbound vehicle that crossed into northbound lanes” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt explained.

“The other drivers are only being treated for relatively minor injuries at this time.”

Schmidt said it’s not clear how long the highway will be closed.

