Man in his 80s sent to hospital after crash on Highway 6 in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

An 80-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Hamilton, Ont. early Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the collision shut down part the highway in Watertown between Parkside Drive and Fifth Concession around 1 p.m., when a vehicle heading south crossed over into the northbound lane, striking two other vehicles.

“The most seriously injured person is the driver of that southbound vehicle that crossed into northbound lanes” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt explained.

“The other drivers are only being treated for relatively minor injuries at this time.”

Schmidt said it’s not clear how long the highway will be closed.

Update: 80-year-old driver in hospital with life-threatening injuries. 3 others to hospital with minor injuries. #BurlingtonOPP investigating, road closures remain on Hwy 6 between Parkside and 5th Con. ^ks pic.twitter.com/LddtHcCe3S — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 12, 2023