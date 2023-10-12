Menu

Canada

Kitchener urges residents to compost leaves, collection sites to open Friday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 4:27 pm
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. View image in full screen
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
With leaves beginning to pile up in driveways and backyards across Kitchener, Ont., the city is reminding residents of various options to deal with the crunchy clutter.

It notes that the best way to deal with the leaves is to pile them up in your garden and allow them to decompose, which will help your garden as well as some creatures.

“Dry leaves have carbon-rich ingredients for your compost pile that you can reuse to enrich your garden and soil,” the city notes.

“If you want to create a cozy home for our smallest neighbours, you can keep leaves on the ground, spreading them over your gardens as a shelter for over-wintering bees and butterflies.”

A release from Kitchener also notes that the region will continue to collect yard waste in the compost bags on a biweekly basis.

In addition, the eight drop-off sites in parks throughout the city will open on Friday and will remain open until Dec. 8.

Finally, those who live in certain areas of the city can actually push their leaves onto the side of the road for pickup. A schedule for city crews to visit those areas is available on the city’s website.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

