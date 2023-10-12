Menu

Canada

Additional infrastructure planned by city for pedestrian crossings across Winnipeg

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 4:37 pm
A pedestrian crosses at a controlled corridor across a busy Winnipeg street in 2018. View image in full screen
A pedestrian crosses at a controlled corridor across a busy Winnipeg street in 2018. Michael Draven / Global News
Winnipeg residents will soon be met with the installation of new infrastructure at various pedestrian crossings across the city.

The infrastructure, involving new or upgraded crossing control systems, will be installed in the 2023 to 2024 construction season across 19 locations. According to the city, this falls under road safety projects with the inclusion of such systems as rapid flashing beacons, pedestrian corridors, and half-signals.

David Patman, manager of transportation with the city’s public works department, said that the city regularly looks at which areas need upgrades or changes to its infrastructure. He added that the department is constantly reviewing and adding new locations to the list.

“Each year we have somewhere between a dozen and two dozen locations. Some of it’s more, some it’s less. But we’re constantly reviewing and bringing new locations to the list of where we need to put this infrastructure in,” said Patman.

“We know that crossing the street can be challenging. Certainly, infrastructure like this is part of the solution to get more people walking and active — making use of active transportation in the city.”

According to the city, crossing locations are selected based on a number of factors including pedestrian volume, vehicular traffic volume, number of vehicle lanes and the speed of traffic.

“We are taking a look at what’s there today, what needs to go in. Then we make the decision and bring that through to get approved,” said Patman.

“We get it constructed.”

Road safety culture in Winnipeg and city planning
