Politics

Nova Scotia Tories propose provincial role in fast tracking Halifax development

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2023 2:12 pm
Nova Scotia Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr speaks at a press conference in Halifax on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. The Nova Scotia legislature reopens today with the opposition and tenants' advocacy groups focused on shortages in affordable housing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Tutton. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr speaks at a press conference in Halifax on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. The Nova Scotia legislature reopens today with the opposition and tenants' advocacy groups focused on shortages in affordable housing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Tutton. JCO
Nova Scotia’s government is inserting itself into the process for approving residential developments in Halifax, saying it needs to create a fast-track system to deal with housing shortages.

Housing Minister John Lohr announced legislative amendments today requiring the city to work with the province to allow pre-qualified developers to receive expedited approvals for residential units.

Lohr says the “express lane” for developers is needed because there are still unacceptable delays in getting projects off the ground in the Halifax area.

The bill offers more flexibility in the types of units allowed in buildings, and increases minimum floor-plan and lot sizes for residential towers.

It would also give the housing minister more authority to make decisions on development in the municipality.

The Liberal Opposition said the bill is unlikely to do much in the short term and doesn’t give enough voice to the public regarding development projects.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

