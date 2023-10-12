Nova Scotia Tories propose provincial role in fast tracking Halifax development

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s government is inserting itself into the process for approving residential developments in Halifax, saying it needs to create a fast-track system to deal with housing shortages.

Housing Minister John Lohr announced legislative amendments today requiring the city to work with the province to allow pre-qualified developers to receive expedited approvals for residential units.

Lohr says the “express lane” for developers is needed because there are still unacceptable delays in getting projects off the ground in the Halifax area.

The bill offers more flexibility in the types of units allowed in buildings, and increases minimum floor-plan and lot sizes for residential towers.

It would also give the housing minister more authority to make decisions on development in the municipality.

The Liberal Opposition said the bill is unlikely to do much in the short term and doesn’t give enough voice to the public regarding development projects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.