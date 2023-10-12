Overnight house fire in Vernon quickly doused, child thanked for calling 911

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight house fire in the North Okanagan was quickly extinguished, and no one was injured, thanks to a child who called 911.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services says the fire happened Thursday around 1 a.m., along the 2400 block of 25th Avenue.

When crews arrived, flames could be seen in an upstairs bedroom of the two-storey home.

“Crews quickly began actioning the fire and were successful in containing it to the upstairs bedroom,” said the fire department.

The home’s three occupants, plus a pet dog, escaped the home safely.

“Firefighters were able to quickly contain this fire thanks in large part to one of the children in the house who called 911 to report the fire,” said deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink.

“His actions not only alerted firefighters, assisting in a quick response, but also helped to ensure his family exited the building safely.”

The fire department says an investigation will take place Thursday morning.