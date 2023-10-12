Happy Howl-oween! Send us photos of your pets dressed up in costume

Send this page to someone via email

With Halloween just around the corner, we want to see photos of your four-legged friends all dressed up for the holiday.

Show off your Labrador in a lab coat, your Pekingese as a Power Ranger, your shorthair as a sheriff — or whatever creative costume or eerie backdrop you’ve come up with!

Because as much as little kids are cute when all decked out for scary season, fur babies also deserve their chance to shine.



Email your photos to lifestyle@globalnews.ca for a chance to be featured on GlobalNews.ca. If you need a bit of inspiration, check out last year’s roundup of costumes.

Don’t forget to include the name of your pet, their age and your hometown.

Happy Howl-oween, readers!