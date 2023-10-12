Menu

Lifestyle
Headline link
Lifestyle

Happy Howl-oween! Send us photos of your pets dressed up in costume

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 1:39 pm
We want to see your best Halloween photos!. View image in full screen
We want to see your best Halloween photos!. Getty Images
With Halloween just around the corner, we want to see photos of your four-legged friends all dressed up for the holiday.

Show off your Labrador in a lab coat, your Pekingese as a Power Ranger, your shorthair as a sheriff — or whatever creative costume or eerie backdrop you’ve come up with!

Because as much as little kids are cute when all decked out for scary season, fur babies also deserve their chance to shine.

a reader callout for halloween pet photos View image in full screen
Global News

Email your photos to lifestyle@globalnews.ca for a chance to be featured on GlobalNews.ca. If you need a bit of inspiration, check out last year’s roundup of costumes.

Don’t forget to include the name of your pet, their age and your hometown.

Happy Howl-oween, readers!

Best for your pets! Functional fall fashion and cuddly costumes for dogs
