Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Quebec premier inaugurates sprawling Romaine hydro project

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2023 12:13 pm
Quebec Premier François Legault is inaugurating the vast La Romaine hydroelectric complex on the province's North Shore. The La Romaine-3 dam at the Mista camp, on the La Romaine-3 hydroelectric plant is shown on Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier François Legault is inaugurating the vast La Romaine hydroelectric complex on the province's North Shore. The La Romaine-3 dam at the Mista camp, on the La Romaine-3 hydroelectric plant is shown on Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. jqb
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec Premier François Legault is inaugurating the Romaine hydroelectric complex on the province’s North Shore.

Legault is accompanied at Thursday’s event by Jean Charest, who was Quebec premier when construction began in 2009, as well as Hydro-Québec president and CEO Michael Sabia.

La Romaine is comprised of four power stations and is the largest hydro project constructed in the province since the Robert Bourassa generation facility, which was commissioned in 1979.

The $7.4-billion Romaine complex can produce eight terawatt hours of electricity per year, enough to power nearly 470,000 homes.

It generates its power from the Romaine River, located north of Havre-St-Pierre, Que., near the Labrador border.

Legault says Quebec is still lacking hydroelectricity to meet demand from industry and Quebecers need to consider more ways to boost the province’s ability to power future projects.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Eastern Canada premiers engaged in power struggle over hydro deal'
Eastern Canada premiers engaged in power struggle over hydro deal
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices