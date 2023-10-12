Jays president Shapiro says GM Atkins will return

See more sharing options

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says general manager Ross Atkins will return next season.

Shapiro was asked about the status of his GM at the start of a 30-minute end-of-season media availability on Thursday at Rogers Centre.

“When evaluating, you’re not evaluating on a series or even a season,” Shapiro said. “In Ross’s case, the body of work — to me — is undeniable.”

The Blue Jays were eliminated in the American League wild-card series last week in Minnesota. It was the third time in four years that Toronto was swept in the first round.

The Blue Jays managed just one run over two games against the Twins.

A hot talking point after the elimination was the decision to pull starter Jose Berrios in the fourth inning of Game 2 even though the right-hander was in strong form.

Toronto qualified for the playoffs on the penultimate day of the regular season. The Blue Jays were seeded sixth in the AL after claiming the third and final wild-card spot.

Atkins has served as GM for almost eight years.

He helped guide the Blue Jays to the AL Championship Series in 2016 before beginning a rebuilding process that lasted through the 2019 campaign.

The Blue Jays returned to the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Toronto has lost its last seven post-season games dating back to the 2016 ALCS. The Blue Jays last won the World Series in 1993.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.