Saskatoon street sweeping starts Monday

The city of Saskatoon is starting its fall street sweeping campaign on Monday to prevent spring flooding.

Sweeping will continue until Oct. 25 with crews working in the Buena Vista, Caswell Hill, City Park, Exhibition, Holiday Park, King George, Mayfair, Nutana, Riversdale and Varsity View neighbourhoods.

Maps and dates scheduled for street sweeping in each neighbourhood can be found on the Saskatoon.ca website.

“Leaves can pose a challenge when they accumulate on city streets and can plug catch basins and storm drains, leading to flooding during the spring melt,” said Tracy Danielson, roadways manager.

“This proactive measure is a safeguard for City infrastructure and enhances the overall quality of life for residents.”

Temporary parking restrictions will be enforced during this time, with ticketing and towing used as required.

Yellow No Parking signs will be placed around these neighbourhoods and residents are asked to have their vehicles moved by 7 a.m. on their sweep day.

Residents are also asked to pick up leaves on the sidewalk and boulevard beside their properties, adding that loose leaves can go in the green bin and bagged leaves go in the black bin.