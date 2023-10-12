Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon street sweeping starts Monday

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 10:31 am
The City of Saskatoon is busy preparing for spring with its Fall Street Sweeping starting Monday. View image in full screen
Street sweeping begins in Saskatoon on Monday, running until Oct. 25. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The city of Saskatoon is starting its fall street sweeping campaign on Monday to prevent spring flooding.

Sweeping will continue until Oct. 25 with crews working in the Buena Vista, Caswell Hill, City Park, Exhibition, Holiday Park, King George, Mayfair, Nutana, Riversdale and Varsity View neighbourhoods.

Click to play video: 'Changes coming to garbage collection in Saskatoon'
Changes coming to garbage collection in Saskatoon

Maps and dates scheduled for street sweeping in each neighbourhood can be found on the Saskatoon.ca website.

Story continues below advertisement

“Leaves can pose a challenge when they accumulate on city streets and can plug catch basins and storm drains, leading to flooding during the spring melt,” said Tracy Danielson, roadways manager.

Trending Now

“This proactive measure is a safeguard for City infrastructure and enhances the overall quality of life for residents.”

Temporary parking restrictions will be enforced during this time, with ticketing and towing used as required.

Yellow No Parking signs will be placed around these neighbourhoods and residents are asked to have their vehicles moved by 7 a.m. on their sweep day.

Residents are also asked to pick up leaves on the sidewalk and boulevard beside their properties, adding that loose leaves can go in the green bin and bagged leaves go in the black bin.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices