Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Justin Trudeau to make housing announcement in Northwest Territories

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2023 7:33 am
Click to play video: 'Housing crisis: Trudeau says feds ‘definitely’ announcing more measures to ease costs'
Housing crisis: Trudeau says feds ‘definitely’ announcing more measures to ease costs
WATCH - Housing crisis: Trudeau says feds 'definitely' announcing more measures to ease costs – Sep 14, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing his tour of the fire-ravaged Northwest Territories Thursday in Yellowknife.

Trudeau is scheduled to make a housing announcement then attend a roundtable discussion with the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce.

The capital’s 20,000 residents were forced out of their homes for three weeks in the summer due to an encroaching wildfire.

Click to play video: 'Majority of Canadians support caps on immigration, international students amid housing crisis: poll'
Majority of Canadians support caps on immigration, international students amid housing crisis: poll
Trending Now

Flames didn’t enter the city but destroyed most buildings and homes in Enterprise, a hamlet of 100 people near Hay River.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau toured that area Wednesday, walking among burned-out homes and vehicles as he spoke with officials.

The territory saw nearly 70 per cent of its population displaced by wildfires and a record amount of land burned during the fire season.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices