Emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital under another temporary closure

The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver will undergo yet another temporary closure due to limited physician availability.
The latest closure will take place from Wednesday evening to Thursday afternoon. Interior Health says emergency services will be unavailable from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time,” said Interior Health.
“All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.”
The hospital has undergone several emergency department closures this year, including one this past weekend, from Saturday evening to Sunday morning.
The emergency department is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
