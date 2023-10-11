Elizabeth Fry Society in Saskatoon starting programs, donation drive at new location

Send this page to someone via email

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Saskatchewan will continue its programming and donation drive at the new location in downtown Saskatoon.

The executive director said they are in desperate need of donations as they are starting over.

“When we moved, we ended up donating all of the clothing that we had accumulated to a different organization, and we were quite happy to do that,” said Nicole Obrigavitch.

“We definitely had quite a bit of donations since we moved, and we weren’t taking donations basically for almost three months because of the move. I think that people thought maybe that we weren’t taking donations anymore, but we absolutely do need them. Winter is coming.”

Obrigavitch said they are in need of coats, socks, gloves, and hygiene products. The Elizabeth Fry Society of Saskatchewan will be holding a clothing cafe on Oct. 19, 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

“We offered that program twice a month, usually biweekly, depending on how many donations we had. We only have opened our offices last week at our new location,” she said.

“So, things have been sort of a slow start for people to find us. And we do advertise on social media quite a bit, but not everybody has access to the internet.”

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Saskatchewan does a lot of work with women that are incarcerated for both provincial and federal institutions. The new location allows the organization to offer outpatient addiction programming for women.

The new location is at 39 23 Street East.