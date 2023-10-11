Menu

Headline link
Data Desk

Vernon Mounties on the hunt for stolen UTV, seek public input

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 7:45 pm
RCMP in Vernon are looking for a UTV very similar to this one.
RCMP in Vernon are looking for a UTV very similar to this one. Courtesy: Vernon RCMP
Mounties in Vernon, B.C., are on the lookout for a stolen UTV and they’re asking the community to help.

The side by side was stolen from a property on Bella Vista Road in Vernon sometime between Friday, Oct. 6 and Monday, Oct. 10.

It is a camouflage, 2012 Bobcat 2200 side by side utility vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the theft, or where the vehicle may be, is asked to contact Cpl. Andrew Luukko of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote police file #2023-17998

