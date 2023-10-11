Vernon Mounties on the hunt for stolen UTV, seek public input

Mounties in Vernon, B.C., are on the lookout for a stolen UTV and they’re asking the community to help.
The side by side was stolen from a property on Bella Vista Road in Vernon sometime between Friday, Oct. 6 and Monday, Oct. 10.
It is a camouflage, 2012 Bobcat 2200 side by side utility vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the theft, or where the vehicle may be, is asked to contact Cpl. Andrew Luukko of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote police file #2023-17998
