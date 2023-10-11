Celebrating 40 years of the Saddledome in Calgary: ‘It’s in all our hearts’

Send this page to someone via email

This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of Calgary’s Saddledome, the iconic arena with the unique roof and an impending departure.

It’s had a few different names over the years, with monikers recognizing Calgary’s western hospitality, the arena’s Olympic origins, and various corporate sponsors, but to most Calgarians it’s simply known as the ‘Dome. The once majestic building will soon make way for a new event centre.

And if those walls and saddle-shaped roof could talk, there would be a lot of great stories to share. Here’s a look back at a few moments in the Saddledome’s history as an event centre and sports hub.

Construction began in Calgary’s Victoria Park in July 1981 on what was then known as The Coliseum. It was to become the future home for the new National Hockey League team in town, the former Atlanta Flames. With shovels already in the ground, it helped Calgary win the bid that September for the 1988 Olympic Winter Games.

“Physically, the building is one-of-a-kind on the planet,” explained Art Froese, who was president of the Olympic Coliseum Society — the group responsible for the design and construction of the saddle-shaped structure.

“Technically, this building is called a hyperbolic paraboloid. Translation: it’s a very complex formula.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Technically, this building is called a hyperbolic paraboloid. Translation: it's a very complex formula."

It was a complex build but the skilled team behind it created what would prove to be the world’s largest cable-suspended roof. The formation of the most recognizable facet of the building consisted of 391 large concrete panels, each weighing five tons, being lowered onto 118 kilometers of steel cables and anchored to a ring beam.

“It’s effectively like the frame on a tennis racket,” said Froese. “It’s an exceptional accomplishment in terms of architectural engineering design.”

View image in full screen Saddledome construction in Calgary’s Stampede Park ahead of the opening of the iconic arena in 1983.

On Oct. 15, 1983, the Olympic Saddledome officially opened its doors. The final price tag: roughly $97 million.

The Young Canadians of The Calgary Stampede performed as dignitaries, including those who helped get the arena built and helped secure the Olympic bid, were escorted out onto the red carpet at centre ice for the grand opening.

After the ribbon was cut by Premier Peter Lougheed, the Flames took on the Edmonton Oilers in a Battle of Alberta that ended with an Oilers win.

Calgary later hosted the ’88 Olympics — the “best games ever” according to a pronouncement by International Olympic Committee president Juan Antonio Samaranch during the closing ceremonies of those games — and the new arena, under its new name, played a pivotal role.

Proud Calgarians and visitors from around the world flocked to the city-owned Olympic Saddledome to cheer on Canadian and international athletes, and marvel at the building’s unique design.

Decades later, the Flames continue to call the ‘Dome home and the aging facility now hosts the home games of the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen and the NLL’s Calgary Roughnecks.

The Flames’ legions of raucous fans have been known to nearly lift that one-of-a-kind Saddledome roof with their cheers during playoff runs, including the team’s 1989 Stanley Cup run that culminated with Calgary hoisting Lord Stanley’s Cup not in the ‘Dome, but on the road in Montreal.

In June of 2013, disaster hit the flood plains of Calgary and southern Alberta, and Stampede Park was not spared.

Unimaginable to many, the Saddledome was partially submerged.

Standing in the mid-main bowl of the ‘Dome this week, Froese recounted the unexpected arrival of floodwater. “Where we’re standing was underwater. That had all the problems that came with it, all the systems backed up.”

View image in full screen Art Froese, who was president of the Olympic Coliseum Society, and Global News anchor Linda Olson stand in an area of the Saddledome that was underwater during the floods of 2013. Global News

There was extensive damage to the building, resulting in millions of dollars’ worth of repair work.

It took a team of skilled professionals to bring the ‘Dome back to its former glory and they managed to accomplish the feat in only a matter of weeks. With a look of admiration for the work done by so many over those difficult days, Froese spoke of the effort. “There was no contract, nothing. Everybody just started working.”

On Sept. 1, 2013, after 650-thousand hours of tireless work, the ‘Dome’s doors reopened.

According to Tourism Calgary CEO Cindy Ady, the Saddledome, already known around the world, became even more synonymous with Calgary and its western can-do spirit.

“It has become a symbol of our hospitality, and our desire to gather together here in Calgary. Iconic, and it’s in all our hearts.”

View image in full screen The Saddledome has been a fixture of the Calgary skyline since the early 1980s. Global News

The Saddledome’s days appear to be numbered as an agreement was recently finalized between the city and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation that paves the way for the construction of a new event centre just blocks away.

Even after it’s dismantled and Calgary enters a new era of hosting events and sports moments at a new arena, the legacy of the ‘Dome will remain.

The memories will be especially strong for those who’ve spent years walking through the now 40-year-old facility.

Rick Tulsie, a fan experience supervisor of team events at the Saddledome, views the impending change as the passing of a torch.

“It’s like the family home we all grew up in and will always have fond memories of, and at some point, you grow out of that home.”