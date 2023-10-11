Ontario couple to create dream home after $5M lotto win

Send this page to someone via email

A Midland, Ont., couple have a lot to celebrate after winning $5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot late last month.

David and Brenda King of Midland had the winning numbers pulled in the Sept. 23 draw.

The couple, who have been married for 38 years, are weekly lottery players, with Brenda telling the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation that she has been playing the lottery since she was 18.

“It was early in the morning, and I was in the living room checking the winning numbers. I saw a few of them matched and thought, ‘This can’t be right.’ I scanned the ticket using the OLG app and saw all the zeroes – my hands started to shake,” she said.

“I went to David and said, ‘Honey, I think we won the lottery!'”

The pair say they started cheering and dancing together.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling that comes with a lot of disbelief,” Brenda said.

“I feel lucky, secure and incredible!” David added.

The couple are planning to use the $5 million to pay off their mortgage and renovate their home.

“We will start turning our property into our dream home,” Brenda said.

“We have a lot of decisions to make. This win allows us to live life on our own terms,” David said.