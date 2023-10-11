Menu

Crime

Manitoba weapons raid leads to dozens of charges, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 3:43 pm
Weapons seized by Moose Lake RCMP. View image in full screen
Weapons seized by Moose Lake RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
Three suspects face dozens charges between them after a raid at a home on Mosakahiken Cree Nation Oct. 4, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers seized two loaded firearms as well as ammunition, other weapons and contraband at the scene.

A 24-year-old man faces the most charges, with a whopping 10 counts of weapons possession, plus charges for unsafe storage, tampering with a serial number on a firearm, failure to comply and possessing a prohibited weapon knowing possession is unauthorized.

The other two men, 22 and 26, face seven and nine similar charges, respectively. All three remain in custody.

A fourth suspect was also arrested at the scene, but she was later released without charges.

Moose Lake RCMP continue to investigate.

Improper firearm storage tip leads to significant firearm seizure by RCMP
