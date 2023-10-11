Manitoba weapons raid leads to dozens of charges, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Three suspects face dozens charges between them after a raid at a home on Mosakahiken Cree Nation Oct. 4, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers seized two loaded firearms as well as ammunition, other weapons and contraband at the scene.

A 24-year-old man faces the most charges, with a whopping 10 counts of weapons possession, plus charges for unsafe storage, tampering with a serial number on a firearm, failure to comply and possessing a prohibited weapon knowing possession is unauthorized.

The other two men, 22 and 26, face seven and nine similar charges, respectively. All three remain in custody.

A fourth suspect was also arrested at the scene, but she was later released without charges.

Moose Lake RCMP continue to investigate.