Video link
Headline link
Canada

Sask. Association of Chiefs of Police announces fees waived for Indigenous name change

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 4:31 pm
Some fees will be waived in the name change process in Saskatchewan for First Nations people looking to take back their Indigenous name.
Fees are being waived for First Nations, Métis and Inuit people in Saskatchewan who want to reclaim their Indigenous name.

The Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police announced all police agencies will be waiving fees for criminal record checks and fingerprints associated with the name change.

Undergoing a legal name change in Saskatchewan requires both a criminal record check and fingerprints, with the process being listed on the eHealth Saskatchewan website.

The Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police said this aligns with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action report.

“This work involves building trust, fostering positive relationships, and addressing historical tensions between the law enforcement and the communities we serve,” the association said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

