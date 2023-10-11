Jane Goodall speaks to Hamilton-area students at Royal Botanical Gardens

Send this page to someone via email

One of the world’s leading advocates for animal welfare, environmental conservation and sustainability made a visit to the Hamilton area Wednesday.

Jane Goodall, best known for her groundbreaking work with chimpanzees, spoke to some 400 elementary school students as part of EcoFest at Royal Botanical Gardens.

The 89-year-old told the students that small actions, like planting trees, picking up litter and starting a butterfly garden, make a big difference.

“When you think in 70 countries around the world, there are young people of all ages, all doing the same sort of things,” Goodall said.

“Then you can see, what a huge difference that will make.”

Goodall added that she’s excited to see bald eagles and turtles enjoying habitats restored through conservation efforts, since her last visit.

“It has been 16 years since I last visited RBG. I am very excited to see all their great conservation efforts in action,” Goodall said.

In addition to speaking to the students on Wednesday morning, she will also speak to a crowd of 400 registered guests on Wednesday evening at the RBG Centre.