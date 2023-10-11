Gargantuan 2,749-pound pumpkin smashes world record in California

Send this page to someone via email

A massive, lumpy gourd from the 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Monday squashed a world record to become the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded.

Though the pumpkin, affectionately named Michael Jordan, may not be the most gourd-geous pumpkin around, it is certainly the largest, weighing in at an impressive 2,749 pounds. That’s about as heavy as two adult male moose.

Travis Gienger, a horticultural teacher from Minnesota, grew the massive pumpkin, which triumphed over the previous record holder by a whopping 47 pounds. The prestigious title was formerly held by a 2,702-pound pumpkin grown in 2021 by Stefano Cutrupi of Italy.

According to The Associated Press, Michael Jordan the pumpkin is large enough to produce at least 687 pies.

View image in full screen Michael Jordan, the pumpkin, is lifted to be weighed at the 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. AP/Eric Risberg

Gienger took home a US$30,000 (about C$40,800) prize for setting the record. He also won an additional $9 per pound on his pumpkin, totalling US$24,741 (nearly C$33,700), according to USA Today.

Defending champion Travis Gienger set a new world record with his 2749-pound monstrous, mind-blowing gourd to dominate today’s 50th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay CA. He pocketed $30,000. The beast will be the star of this weekend’s Pumpkin Festival pic.twitter.com/fgzVh2BlZh — Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival (@HMBPumpkinFest) October 9, 2023

Gienger’s pumpkin was a bit of a prima donna and required a high level of care to reach its record-breaking size. He grew the pumpkin in his backyard and said he watered the orange beast at least 12 times a day. Gienger also fertilized the pumpkin more often than his other plants.

The champion grower has been cultivating pumpkins for nearly 30 years and has already set a few records. Last year, Gienger presented his 2,560-pound pumpkin to the public, which earned recognition as the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in the U.S.

View image in full screen Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., lifts his two-year-old daughter Lily off his pumpkin, called Michael Jordan, before it is weighed at the 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. AP/Eric Risberg

Gienger wore an orange shirt and matching shoes to the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Monday. Together he and his orange twin Michael Jordan took the stage to celebrate their win and pose for pictures, with Gienger’s fist held triumphantly in the air.

“I put in the work so that I can put a smile on people’s faces and it’s just so nice coming out here to see everyone in this town,” Gienger told The Associated Press.

Several other impressively sized pumpkins were also in competition at the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off this week.

Nick Kennedy and Ron Root take the lead with a new California State record 2497-pound beautiful beanbag shaped beast! pic.twitter.com/hsKHGjKN1i — Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival (@HMBPumpkinFest) October 9, 2023

Leonardo Urena, Napa CA initially DQ’d but overturned and current leader at 1893-lbs. Also proud to introduce Ruben Mendi, Pumpkin Growing King

of Spain. pic.twitter.com/fUAqXm5X60 — Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival (@HMBPumpkinFest) October 9, 2023

Final 4! Ruben Frias, Napa CA 1,863-lbs pic.twitter.com/VO7pTtoBeS — Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival (@HMBPumpkinFest) October 9, 2023

Michael Jordan the record-setting pumpkin will be on display at Half Moon Bay’s Art and Pumpkin Festival until next weekend.

Go big or gourd home, right?