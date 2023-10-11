Gargantuan 2,749-pound pumpkin smashes world record in California

A massive, lumpy gourd from the 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Monday squashed a world record to become the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded.
Though the pumpkin, affectionately named Michael Jordan, may not be the most gourd-geous pumpkin around, it is certainly the largest, weighing in at an impressive 2,749 pounds. That’s about as heavy as two adult male moose.
Travis Gienger, a horticultural teacher from Minnesota, grew the massive pumpkin, which triumphed over the previous record holder by a whopping 47 pounds. The prestigious title was formerly held by a 2,702-pound pumpkin grown in 2021 by Stefano Cutrupi of Italy.
According to The Associated Press, Michael Jordan the pumpkin is large enough to produce at least 687 pies.
Gienger took home a US$30,000 (about C$40,800) prize for setting the record. He also won an additional $9 per pound on his pumpkin, totalling US$24,741 (nearly C$33,700), according to USA Today.
Gienger’s pumpkin was a bit of a prima donna and required a high level of care to reach its record-breaking size. He grew the pumpkin in his backyard and said he watered the orange beast at least 12 times a day. Gienger also fertilized the pumpkin more often than his other plants.
The champion grower has been cultivating pumpkins for nearly 30 years and has already set a few records. Last year, Gienger presented his 2,560-pound pumpkin to the public, which earned recognition as the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in the U.S.
Gienger wore an orange shirt and matching shoes to the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Monday. Together he and his orange twin Michael Jordan took the stage to celebrate their win and pose for pictures, with Gienger’s fist held triumphantly in the air.
“I put in the work so that I can put a smile on people’s faces and it’s just so nice coming out here to see everyone in this town,” Gienger told The Associated Press.
Several other impressively sized pumpkins were also in competition at the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off this week.
Michael Jordan the record-setting pumpkin will be on display at Half Moon Bay’s Art and Pumpkin Festival until next weekend.
Go big or gourd home, right?
