Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon woman assaulted by teens on transit bus

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 12:06 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon police are investigating after a woman was assaulted on a transit bus by several teens on Tuesday. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two teens are facing charges and an investigation is underway in Saskatoon after police say a 37-year-old woman was assaulted by several teens on a transit bus.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it received a report around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday of teens assaulting a passenger on a transit bus that had stopped at Witney Avenue and 20th Street West.

Officers said several teens fled on foot when they arrived at the scene and a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were taken into custody.

Trending Now

The two teens face court breach charges, but police say the investigation is continuing and more charges are expected.

Police added that the 37-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices