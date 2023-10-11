Saskatoon woman assaulted by teens on transit bus

Two teens are facing charges and an investigation is underway in Saskatoon after police say a 37-year-old woman was assaulted by several teens on a transit bus.
The Saskatoon Police Service said it received a report around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday of teens assaulting a passenger on a transit bus that had stopped at Witney Avenue and 20th Street West.
Officers said several teens fled on foot when they arrived at the scene and a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were taken into custody.
The two teens face court breach charges, but police say the investigation is continuing and more charges are expected.
Police added that the 37-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.
