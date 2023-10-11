Menu

Crime

21-year-old Barrie man charged in child porn investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 11:27 am
epa07294580 (FILE) - ILLUSTRATION - A person sits in front of a computer screen in Moers, Germany, 04 January 2019 (reissued 19 Jauary 2019). View image in full screen
epa07294580 (FILE) - ILLUSTRATION - A person sits in front of a computer screen in Moers, Germany, 04 January 2019 (reissued 19 Jauary 2019). EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH
Barrie police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old in connection with a months-long online child exploitation investigation.

On Thursday, March 9, members of the Barrie Police Service internet child exploitation unit executed a search warrant at a Barrie residence, seizing numerous computer devices.

Following a forensic review, on Tuesday a 21-year-old Barrie man was arrested. He is now facing charges of two counts of accessing child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Police allege the accused used the internet and social media platforms to upload images and videos of child pornography.

He was held for bail and later released with several conditions and a future court date.

Tips on how to stay safe on social media are available on the Barrie police website.

