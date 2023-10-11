United Way Guelph offers more funding opportunities to organizations

Send this page to someone via email

Applications are open to apply for three funding opportunities with United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin.

In a news release on Monday, the local chapter said applications are being accepted for programs and services under the new Community Impact strategy.

The funding opportunities are for services and programs that align with the Healthy People, Thriving Communities, Rural Communities and Equity, Diversity & Inclusion focus areas.

Since the strategy was launched in 2021, the local chapter said it continues to look for ways funding opportunities can be more accessible to organizations.

Through the next round of funding, executive director Glenna Banda said the United Way is working to build strong, supportive and inclusive communities that are vital for all to thrive.

The money raised from this year’s campaign will go to directly support these funding applications.

Applications are open until Oct. 30 and can be found on United Way’s website.