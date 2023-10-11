Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

United Way Guelph offers more funding opportunities to organizations

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 11, 2023 8:21 am
Local services and programs have October 30 to apply for a trio of funding opportunities with the United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin. View image in full screen
Local services and programs have October 30 to apply for a trio of funding opportunities with the United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Applications are open to apply for three funding opportunities with United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin.

In a news release on Monday, the local chapter said applications are being accepted for programs and services under the new Community Impact strategy.

The funding opportunities are for services and programs that align with the Healthy People, Thriving Communities, Rural Communities and Equity, Diversity & Inclusion focus areas.

Since the strategy was launched in 2021, the local chapter said it continues to look for ways funding opportunities can be more accessible to organizations.

Through the next round of funding, executive director Glenna Banda said the United Way is working to build strong, supportive and inclusive communities that are vital for all to thrive.

Trending Now

The money raised from this year’s campaign will go to directly support these funding applications.

Story continues below advertisement

Applications are open until Oct. 30 and can be found on United Way’s website.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices