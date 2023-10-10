Hundreds attend rally Tuesday night in solidarity with Israel

Send this page to someone via email

While the Israel-Gaza conflict intensifies overseas, hundreds gathered outside the Asper Jewish Community Campus Tuesday night for a rally in solidarity with Israel.

The crowd sang and waved Israeli flags as several politicians spoke and encouraged the community to stay resilient.

“The foundation of the Jewish community is strong,’ said Winnipeg South Centre MP Ben Carr. “Its strength has helped us to overcome centuries of persecution and this time will be no different.”

President of the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg, Gustavo Zentner, says it was a chance for his people to come together and express their shared emotions.

“We are hurting, we are shaken by what happened and we are really in dismay and disbelief,” Zentner said.

The rally was peaceful as Winnipeg police were on hand to ensure public safety and deal with traffic issues.

The Jewish community in Winnipeg reacted throughout the day as Rabbi Matt Leibl says if you know someone who’s Jewish, you should let them know they have a shoulder to lean on.

“You feel sick, you feel broken, you feel sad, angry, everything all at once,” Leibl said. “And when you know people, you can understand why this becomes so charged emotionally for people on all sides because it’s been going on for so long, generationally you know people in your grandparent’s generation, your parent’s generation, your generation.”

Ramsey Zeid is the president of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba.

He feels the situation is only going to get worse and says he’s deeply concerned about his loved ones.

“This has been going on for years. Anytime there is any life that’s taken or anybody that’s injured, it’s terrible,” Zeid said. “But there’s been Palestinian lives that have been injured and taken for a number of years and the world has been silent about it.”