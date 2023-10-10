City of Kelowna proposing bikeway for Rutland neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

One of the Central Okanagan’s largest neighbourhoods is getting its own bikeway.

On Tuesday, the City of Kelowna announced that plans are underway for a bikeway in Rutland.

A bikeway is a path for bicycles that is physically separated from traffic, and is usually located along quiet streets with low vehicle volume.

“The Rutland neighbourhood bikeway will extend Kelowna’s all ages and abilities bike network from the Houghton active transportation corridor into new neighbourhoods,” the city said in a press release.

City transportation planner Jennifer Hostland says “the neighbourhood bikeway will also connect people biking to schools and key destinations at Rutland Recreation Park.”

The city added that bikeways slow down and reduce traffic and can be a cost-effective way to extend biking options to other parts of Kelowna.

Regarding where the bikeway will be built, the city is proposing between Mugford and Klassen roads, through Rutland Recreation Park and along Friesen Road.

“It was selected following the city-wide neighbourhood bikeways study, where 81 per cent of survey respondents said they were very supportive of neighbourhood bikeways,” the city said.

More information about the bikeway is available in an online survey that will close on Oct. 29.