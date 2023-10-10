Menu

Health

Winter bike riding program returns for 7th year in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 1:29 pm
A winter bicycling program by B!KE in Peterborough, Ont., is returning for a seventh year. View image in full screen
A winter bicycling program by B!KE in Peterborough, Ont., is returning for a seventh year. B!KE Peterborough photo
For the seventh year, a winter bicycling program is ready to roll onto the streets of Peterborough, Ont.

Hosted by B!KE: The Peterborough Community Bike Shop, the “Winter Wheels” program is a community initiative that offers equipment, skills and support to help bicycle riders “get a grip” on winter, program manager Jean Greig says.

“Winter riding is becoming more and more common, but it can still be intimidating for many riders,” Greig said. “Winter Wheels supports people in taking that leap, and helps to build a community of people in Peterborough who are riding year-round.”

The program’s seventh year begins in early November and runs through until April. Greig says riders can expect free winter tires, winter riding information, hands-on workshops and group rides to help build skills and confidence on the winter roads.

Program participants are asked to commit to riding at least once a week over the winter and to share their experience via social media or other means. Winter Wheels is funded by the City of Peterborough.

“We’ve had everyone from middle school students to people over age 80 take part in the program,” Greig said. “Whether you’re interested in commuting year-round or you want to keep riding all year for fun or exercise, Winter Wheels is a great way to try out riding in winter and find out if it is for you.”

The program has space for 25 individuals, with preference given to those who are not experienced winter riders.

For more information or to apply, visit the program’s website.

Safe winter cycling with B!KE’s Winter Wheels program
