Thanksgiving Monday collision leaves 1 dead in Severn Township

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 10:41 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a man's death involving a tractor at a farm near Downeyville on Oct. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a man's death involving a tractor at a farm near Downeyville on Oct. 5, 2023. OPP
Ontario Provincial Police report that one woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Washago over the long weekend.

Orillia OPP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on County Road 169 near Hamilton Street in Severn Township.

Police say the crash happened shortly after 1 p.m., on Monday.

Orillia OPP and emergency crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision just north of Hamilton Street, near the community of Washago, in Severn Township.

A 30-year-old female from the Toronto area was taken to an Orillia area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police say.

County Road 169 was closed for several hours while police investigated.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

