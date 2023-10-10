Menu

Canada

GM workers hit the picket lines at three facilities in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2023 6:18 am
FILE - A logo of the General Motors is seen in Hamtramck, Mich., on Jan. 27, 2020. Auto workers walked off the job at three General Motors facilities in Canada early Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2023, after failing to reach agreement with the automaker. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). View image in full screen
FILE - A logo of the General Motors is seen in Hamtramck, Mich., on Jan. 27, 2020. Auto workers walked off the job at three General Motors facilities in Canada early Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2023, after failing to reach agreement with the automaker. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). PS
Unifor workers have kicked off strike action at General Motors.

In a message on the union’s website, Unifor National President, Lana Payne says the bargaining team announced the move, affecting all unionized GM members at the Oshawa Assembly Complex and CCA Stamped Products, the St. Catharines Powertrain Plant and the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.

Her statement goes on to blame the strike on the company’s unwillingness to agree on the union’s pattern-bargaining demands on pensions and other supports for those retiring. She says there are also unresolved differences when it comes to making sure temporary part-time workers are given a clear path to permanent employment.

The strike includes approximately 4,280 autoworkers from Locals 222, 199 and 636.

Unifor Local 88 members at the CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ontario are covered by a separate collective agreement and will continue operations.

Officials say its members will remain on strike until the union’s pattern agreement, as established in the ratified collective agreement with Ford of Canada, is met.

General Motors issued an early morning statement via social media, saying “While we have made very positive progress on several key priorities,” “we are disappointed that we were not able to achieve a new collective agreement.” The statement also notes GM’s willingness to stay at the bargaining table.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

