Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Frederic Beauchemin withdrawn from Quebec Liberal Party caucus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2023 4:37 pm
Quebec Liberal MNA Frederic Beauchemin questions the government during question period, Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec Liberal MNA Frederic Beauchemin questions the government during question period, Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec Liberal Party interim leader Marc Tanguay asked the province’s national assembly member Frederic Beauchemin to withdraw from the party caucus on Saturday pending an inquiry into allegations of psychological harassment.

Beauchemin in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, acknowledged Tanguay’s decision in the afternoon to remove him from caucus and said he remained committed to the party.

“I take note of the decision made by the interim leader,” he said.

“I have no doubt that I will soon be reunited with my caucus colleagues at the end of the process that has already begun and in which I am cooperating fully.”

The Journal de Quebec reported Thursday that the president of the party’s youth commission, Elyse Moisan, has filed a complaint against Beauchemin alleging that she felt harassed, intimidated and threatened by his team.

Story continues below advertisement

Beauchemin denied the allegations in a post on X that same day and said he would collaborate with a pre-established process to shed light on situations subject to complaints.

Trending Now

“I’m confident it will set the record straight,” he said, adding that he considered the complaint evidence of dysfunction within the party and its youth wing.

“The youth commission, like the rest of the party, is paralyzed by a lack of clear direction.

Beauchemin is so far the only person to have shown an interest in running for the party’s leadership position.

The party’s youth commission did not respond to a request for comment late Saturday afternoon.

More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices