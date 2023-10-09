Golf enthusiasts enjoy final swings as season closes in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Many golf courses, like Regina’s Tor Hill, will close Monday for the season as winter approaches. Some others will stay open until the weather goes through a complete change.

For 80-year-old Dennis Gellert, golf has been a part of his life since he was 16. He said that in his time as a Saskatchewan-based golfer, he has seen and played in a variety of conditions. Be it windy days or or storms, Gellert said October can be one of those months that’s either nice to golf in or too cold.

“A lot of other guys like me are a little bit crazy because the weather does not make any difference. If we want to golf, we’re going to golf,” Geller said.

For other golfers like Matt Auger and Alex Clement, who have three years of experience between them, the weather conditions can be a bit of a damper on their fun.

“Not bad, I guess. Dress a little warmer. It’s nicer to be in shorts,” Auger said.

Windy days especially are not appreciated, he added. “Usually not. I have enough trouble keeping it on the fairway already so the wind does not help.”

While Lakeview Par 3 and Tor Hill golf courses will close on Monday, Murray Golf and Joanne Goulet golf courses will remain open for golf enthusiasts until the weather changes entirely.

In Saskatoon, Oct. 23 will serve as the last day of operation for Silverwood, Holiday Park, and Wildwood golf courses.