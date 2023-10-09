Menu

Economy

The rising cost of Halloween has some building it into their yearly budgets

By Amy Judd & Cassidy Mosconi Global News
Posted October 9, 2023 5:21 pm
Halloween candy and decorations are displayed at a store in this file photo. Many British Columbians say the cost of Halloween has gone up again this year. View image in full screen
Halloween candy and decorations are displayed at a store in this file photo. Many British Columbians say the cost of Halloween has gone up again this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Robert F. Bukaty
Halloween is a favourite holiday for many but the cost of living and food is hitting some celebrations hard.

Alan and Ronita, whose last name Global News is not revealing for safety concerns, have been welcoming thousands of children to their home each year with inflated decorations, cobwebs, characters and more.

And while they are committed to providing that experience for children and adults alike, they know they need to plan their shopping and their budget.

Alan told Global News he estimates they spend about $1,000 on candy for all their trick-or-treaters.

“All these kids are coming from all over and I felt pretty bad the first year that we didn’t have enough candy so the next year we tried to up it to make sure the kids coming do have enough,” Ronita said.

They also try to add one or two new decorations each year.

Ronita said they include their Halloween and Christmas festivities in their yearly budget and that’s how they manage the costs and cut back in other areas.

Alan added that most of their candy shopping is done at Walmart and they start early so they can find some good deals.

“I think we’re done. We have enough for 1,400,” he said of this year’s stash.

But it appears many agree with the young couple:  the cost of Halloween has gone up year-over-year.

Some people have taken to social media to say they have noticed the inflation.

