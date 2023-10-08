Menu

Crime

Man wanted after overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 8, 2023 4:35 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police in Toronto are searching for a man after a stabbing in the city’s downtown early on Sunday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to King Street West and Portland Street around 1 a.m. for reports of an assault.

Two men got into a fight in the area and one stabbed the other, according to police. The suspect then fled the area, leaving police appealing for witnesses.

Police said the suspect was medium build with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a colourful button-down t-shirt and running shoes.

Investigators released an image of the man they are looking for.

Toronto police said they were searching for a man with a medium build after a stabbing on King Street West.
Toronto police said they were searching for a man with a medium build after a stabbing on King Street West. TPS / Handout
