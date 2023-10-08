Man wanted after overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are searching for a man after a stabbing in the city’s downtown early on Sunday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to King Street West and Portland Street around 1 a.m. for reports of an assault.

Two men got into a fight in the area and one stabbed the other, according to police. The suspect then fled the area, leaving police appealing for witnesses.

Police said the suspect was medium build with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a colourful button-down t-shirt and running shoes.

Investigators released an image of the man they are looking for.