Police in Lethbridge warn of ‘high-risk incident,’ public told to avoid area

Lethbridge Police Service officers are at the scene of a “high-risk incident” on Sunday and warn residents to stay away from the area until further notice.
According to a news release, the incident is happening at a residence along the 300 block of Lynx Crescent North.
“Members of the public are directed to stay away from the area until further notice,” the release reads.
Trending Now
No further information was provided.
More to come…
More on Canada
- Israel death toll soars as U.S. military shifts to ‘deterrence posture’
- Israel facing security ‘earthquake’ and ‘battle for national survival,’ expert says
- B.C. man missing in southern Israel amid Hamas attacks on region
- Manitoba election ‘momentous’ step to reconciliation, says Jody Wilson-Raybould
Comments