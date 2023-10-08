Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police in Lethbridge warn of ‘high-risk incident,’ public told to avoid area

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted October 8, 2023 3:52 pm
Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on March 10, 2021. Lethbridge Police Service officers are at the scene of a "high-risk incident" on Sunday and warn residents to stay away from the area until further notice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter. View image in full screen
Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on March 10, 2021. Lethbridge Police Service officers are at the scene of a "high-risk incident" on Sunday and warn residents to stay away from the area until further notice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lethbridge Police Service officers are at the scene of a “high-risk incident” on Sunday and warn residents to stay away from the area until further notice.

According to a news release, the incident is happening at a residence along the 300 block of Lynx Crescent North.

“Members of the public are directed to stay away from the area until further notice,” the release reads.

Trending Now

No further information was provided.

More to come…

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices