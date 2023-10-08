Police in Lethbridge warn of ‘high-risk incident,’ public told to avoid area

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Lethbridge Police Service officers are at the scene of a “high-risk incident” on Sunday and warn residents to stay away from the area until further notice.

According to a news release, the incident is happening at a residence along the 300 block of Lynx Crescent North.

“Members of the public are directed to stay away from the area until further notice,” the release reads.

No further information was provided.

More to come…